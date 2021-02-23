PennDOT extends expiration dates on commercial driver's licenses, learner’s permits

PennDOT announced on Feb. 22 that it is extending the expiration dates for both commercial driver's licenses and commercial learner’s permits.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Feb. 22 that it is extending the expiration dates for both commercial driver's licenses and commercial learner’s permits.

The decision was made in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

The press release said that this will be the final extension. Both documents are scheduled to expire between March 16 and March 31 statewide, but the expiration dates have been pushed back to March 31. This means that Pennsylvania residents who have to renew either their commercial driver's license or commercial learner's permit have until the end of next month to do so.

The press release also noted that "expiration extension deadlines on non-commercial driver's licenses, photo identification cards, learner’s permits, and camera cards ended on August 31, 2020."

The release also noted that Pennsylvania residents can still access multiple resources and complete various transactions online at www.dmv.pa.gov. These resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. There are no additional fees for using online services.