PennDOT centers to be closed on Independence Day

Driver and vehicle online services are still available online 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that all driver's license and photo centers, including the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, will be closed July 3 through July 5 for the Independence Day holiday.

Driver and vehicle online services are still available online 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Customers can also access driver and vehicle products and services, including all manuals online. There are no additional fees for accessing online services.