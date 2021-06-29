x
PennDOT centers to be closed on Independence Day

Driver and vehicle online services are still available online 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that all driver's license and photo centers, including the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, will be closed July 3 through July 5 for the Independence Day holiday.

Driver and vehicle online services are still available online 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Customers can also access driver and vehicle products and services, including all manuals online. There are no additional fees for accessing online services.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2021 is available online. 

