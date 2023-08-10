PennDOT rolls out new features on 511pa.com to help fans traveling to upcoming Little League World Series

The website will offer real-time travel and alternative route information for the tournament, which begins August 16 in Williamsport, PennDOT said.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — If you're heading to Williamsport for the upcoming Little League World Series, there will be new features available on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's travel advisory website to help you plan for traffic conditions around the ballpark.

511pa.com will feature real-time travel and alternative route information for fans who driving to the event, PennDOT said.

The LLWS gets underway at Little League Headquarters in Williamsport on Wednesday, August 16.

"Motorists traveling to the LLWS in Williamsport are encouraged to plan their trip using the real-time travel and alternate-route information available online at www.511PA.com/LLWS," PennDOT said in a press release. "The website is dedicated to monitoring traffic conditions on the primary travel routes to the event."

According to PennDOT, travel times and alerts are provided for:

Route 15 south to Route 220 to Market Street (from north)

Route 15 north (from south)

Interstate 80 east to Route 220 north to Market Street (from west)

I-80 west to Route 15 north (from east)

The page includes the average travel time for the primary route as well as one or two alternate routes, according to PennDOT. Users can see incidents, construction, weather forecasts and alerts, traffic cameras, and traffic speeds on the map.