Penn Township Police Department makes record donation honoring one of their own | On the Bright Side

In this week's On the Bright Side, Gabrielle Mediak shows us how the police department honored one of their own in the process.

HANOVER, Pa. — For officers in the Penn Township Police Department, "No Shave November" extended far past the month. With the help of the community, this fun effort to give back continued through the end of the year.

They raised more than $5,000 for the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA).

Officers attribute that record-breaking amount to the community stepping up in memory of one of their own.

Shari Lauer passed away of ovarian cancer this past May, and the department chose OCRA in her honor.

"Shari worked here for over 40 years and was a really big staple in the community," said Penn Township police officer Adrienne Marcionette. "So we were happy to do something to honor her and who she is as a person."

Shari worked in the front office, and her husband Don is a former Penn Township police officer.