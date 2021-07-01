Penn State THON kicks off 2022 fiscal year with all-day 'Ignite the Fight' campaign on Instagram

The campaign aims to spread awareness of the opening of the THON 2022 fundraising window that extends until THON Weekend 2022, which will be held February 18-20.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State THON will kick off its fiscal year today with a one-day “Ignite the Fight” Awareness campaign, the organization said.

The campaign aims to spread awareness of the opening of the THON 2022 fundraising window that extends until THON Weekend 2022, which will be held February 18-20, 2022.

The campaign will also feature an Instagram post challenge that will credit $500.00 each to five volunteers’ personal fundraising totals for THON 2022.

Held virtually on THON's Instagram page (pennstatethon), the all-day campaign will feature THON volunteers, Penn State alumni, stakeholders, and supporters.

THON is the largest student-run philanthropy committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer. It is comprised of over 16,500 Penn State student volunteers who aim to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families, as well as to spread the mission of THON and childhood cancer.

Since its start in 1973, THON has raised over $190 million dollars to support its sole beneficiary, Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

THON SOCIAL MEDIA

Instagram: pennstatethon

Twitter: @THON

Facebook: Penn State THON