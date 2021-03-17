Penn State planning in-person graduation this spring

Commencement ceremonies will take place in Beaver Stadium during the originally scheduled spring 2021 commencement weekend from May 7 to May 9.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Students graduating from Penn State this spring will be able to take part in a live ceremony at University Park.

The university announced Wednesday that commencement ceremonies will take place in Beaver Stadium, rain or shine, during the originally scheduled spring 2021 commencement weekend from May 7 to May 9.

"I am excited to share with you that Penn State will host in-person commencement ceremonies, along with virtual options, this May to celebrate the culmination of your years of hard work and dedication to your academic and career endeavors. I'd like to commend you on your achievements as a Penn Stater and let you know that I am so proud of you," said Penn State University President Eric Barron, in a letter to students.

In addition to the in-person ceremonies, Penn State will also host a University-wide virtual ceremony to help make commencement accessible for all students and their loved ones. Graduates and guests who are unable or prefer to not attend in person may view the University-wide virtual ceremony on May 9 at 6 p.m. at virtual.commencement.psu.edu.