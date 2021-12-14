Penn State Health Life Lion is looking to recruit, train, and hire EMTs

The four-month training program will take place a Penn State Health's EMS facility in Mount Joy, Lancaster County.

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — Penn State Health Life Lion is recruiting and hiring emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to join EMS crews across Central Pennsylvania.

Penn State Health Life Lion launched a program to recruit, train and hire new EMTs.

The four-month training program will take place a Penn State Health's EMS facility in Mount Joy, Lancaster County. After completing the program, EMTs will have a job with Penn State Health Life Lion.

Each class can hold up to 12 people.

Organizers hope more people continue to enroll, especially as the healthcare field is experiencing a significant worker shortage right now.

"It's a challenge, like every other employer the workforce shortage has hit healthcare equally as hard," said Penn State Health Life Lion Director Scott Buchle. "But, we feel Penn State Health Life Lion we have something that people want to be a part of, and this is an opportunity to get in on the ground level."