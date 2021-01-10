Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center opens in Cumberland County

Residents in Cumberland and Perry counties will have full access to the center as well as those in neighboring communities.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The more than three-year construction project is now here.

Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center has opened in Cumberland County and will serve its residents along with those in Perry County and surrounding communities.

The $300 million, 300,000 square foot site houses 110 private inpatient beds, an emergency department, imaging and lab services, as well as other life-saving procedures and services. Administrators hope to expand their women's options by adding labor and delivery services later this year.

As the Commonwealth surpasses more than 2,000 hospitalizations due to the ongoing pandemic, officials hope the new center will provide more access and simplicity to staff and patients.

"Considering the pandemic and the amount of activity we're seeing in the hospitals and emergency rooms, this is another opportunity for folks to get care quickly and easily and close to their homes," Donald McKenna, regional president of Hampden and Holy Spirit Medical Centers said.

McKenna says all the staff is eager to get back to caring for people as they normally would.