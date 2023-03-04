Over $90,000 raised for hospitalized kids during Penn State Health Children’s Week

The money raised during Penn State Health Children’s Week goes towards supporting patients and their families with medical costs.

Supporters raised over $90,000 for the Children's Miracle Network during Penn State Health Children’s Week.

The fundraising campaign was held from April 3 to 8 and brought in a grand total of $93,026. The money will support CMN’s Patient Assistance Endowment, which provides patients and their families with meal and gas vouchers, medical devices, specialty medication and other forms of relief.

“This endowment provides a hot meal for parents who can’t leave their child’s bedside, medication for a child unexpectedly diagnosed with diabetes or a special car seat so a child with a hip cast can travel safely,” said Katie Anderson, director of CMN. “As this endowment grows, we can continue to help families now and for years to come. Thank you!”

These funds helped the Bixler family receive the medication and equipment they urgently needed when their daughter, Cam, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. A video about their experience can be found here.