Penn State Health begins experimental treatment program for COVID-19 patients

COVID-19 patients will receive a one-time infusion of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Health has launched an experimental treatment program aimed to help COVID-19 patients recover quicker. There are currently two patients with the virus enrolled in the program. They will soon receive a one-time infusion of plasma from someone who has recovered from the virus.

"What happens is a person borrows the immune response from someone else," said Dr. Edward Gunther, Penn State Health.

Dr. Gunther says, antibodies from the now recovered person are expected to help booth the immune system of the sick patient.

"Antibodies that fight infection reside in the plasma and if someone has recovered from infection, plasma from that person can be transferred to a blood match recipient and can fight the infection for the recipient patient," said Dr. Gunther.

Dr. Gunther says, antibodies from plasma have been used to treat patients with ebola and other strains of human coronavirus, like SARS and MERS.

"It's very likely to be safe," said Dr. Gunther. "And even though we don't have the data to say whether it's effective yet, by analogy to its use in other diseases and other disease outbreaks, we think there's a very reasonable chance to say it might help."

Dr. Gunther says for now the sickest of COVID-19 patients would be first to receive plasma but over time it could be offered to more patients. The two patients waiting for donated plasma will likely receive their one-time infusion by the end of the weekend.

Penn State Health patients who may be eligible to donate their plasma towards this effort are being contacted by medical and nurse practitioner students from Penn State College of Medicine and Penn State College of Nursing.