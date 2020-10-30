Holy Spirit Hospital gets new owner on November 1

Holy Spirit Hospital will officially become part of Penn State Health on Sunday.

In acquiring Holy Spirit, Penn State Health committed to honoring the hospital’s long-held Catholic affiliation just as it has done with Berks County-based St. Joseph Medical Center, which it acquired in July 2015.

Holy Spirit Hospital includes a 306-bed hospital and 28 outpatient locations across four counties.

“The transition of Holy Spirit into Penn State Health brings together two well-known and respected Central Pennsylvania health care organizations for the benefit of our region,” said Penn State Health CEO Steve Massini. “It strengthens health care choices, preserves continuity of care for Holy Spirit patients and retains the system’s talented and experienced health care workforce.”