Penn State football players visit children at Penn State Health Children's Hospital

The Nittany Lions football team made a special visit to Penn State Health Children's Hospital for the first time in more than three years.

Example video title will go here for this video

HERSHEY, Pa. — A well-loved tradition returned on Wednesday in Dauphin County.

The Nittany Lions football team made a special visit to Penn State Health Children's Hospital for the first time in more than three years.

The players made the trip to the hospital in Derry Township to spend the afternoon with patients, Four Diamonds Kids and Children's Miracle Network participants.

Both parents and players say seeing the kids' reactions is the best part of the day.

"Hearing the kids and all the Penn State football team players cheer[ing], it's just a great atmosphere to hear right now," said Pamela Baranowski, the mother of a Miracle Network patient.

"It was awesome just for us to be able to turn their frown upside down and just make everything better for them. [The] highlight of my day [was] giving a signed football to a little kid in post-op, his jaw dropped and face [lit] up," said Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca.