Penn State fans charter two flights to Rose Bowl

Penn State is heading to the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. So are around 300 fans on Friday morning.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Penn State is heading to the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Ca. On Friday morning, so were about 300 fans.

Harrisburg International Airport was more crowded—and more blue and white—than usual as Penn State fans began filling up two charter planes. The travelers were looking forward to a weekend-long experience leading up to the game.

“Penn State fans are very passionate about the product they experience, and they're very supportive of the team, wherever they go. It's fun; it's a different vibe,” said airport spokesperson Scott Miller.

In addition to the charter plane group, several other groups of fans took commercial flights to California.

“I think there's just an excitement in the air. You see everybody getting out with their Penn State gear and bags and hats. It's just kind of a neat time,” said Darla Kauffman of Millerstown.

This is the fifth time Penn State has played in the Rose Bowl game, the last time being in 2017.

It is the first time Penn State will face Utah. The Nittany Lions are coming in as slight underdogs against the Utes, but fans remained positive.

“We want a win. We want a big win,” said traveling fan Jeff Leberfinger. “Penn State is getting better. Maybe next year we can go for the championship.”

Fans said that even though Penn State isn’t favored to win the “granddaddy of them all,” they were all in for the Nittany Lions.

“I'm very hopeful Penn State will win,” said fan Lawrence Bartges, Jr. “Utah's going to be very tough, but I'm hoping we can pull it out.”