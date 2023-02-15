Penn State offers free advice to entrepreneurs

Penn State's Launchbox program offers free financial and legal advice to developing businesses across Pennsylvania.

YORK, Pa. — Over 3,000 community entrepreneurs and 160 businesses have emerged across Pennsylvania, contributing their success to Penn State University's Launchbox program, originally launched in 2016.

"[The program] is part of the invent Penn State system, which includes 21 innovation spaces throughout the state of Pennsylvania, " says Allan Lehman, director of Launchbox York.

Lehman joined Launchbox in 2020 and has assisted in several start-ups.

He describes the program as a navigation tool for developing businesses, rather than as a shark tank or investor opportunity.

“We are a free resource for the community to access our programs, including our idea test lab, [at] no cost to the entrepreneur. That’s something we’re really proud of that we’re able to offer those services at no cost," said Lehman.

What makes the program unique is its availability.

“It is not something that is only available to Penn State students, faculty, and staff, it’s open to the community as well," said Lehman.

He says Launchbox is constantly adapting to the desires of each community across the Commonwealth.

"Much like any good startup, we iterate and address kind of the challenges that we see. So as we continue to grow, I do envision that they will probably have more entrepreneurs using our resources," says Lehman.

He also describes why it’s important for entrepreneurs to use the resources available to them, before committing to a long-term business plan.

“It’s really important to start making those connections and taking a dive into what’s available to you for free before you start spending money trying to start that business," said Lehman.

Information about upcoming Launchbox events can be found on the Penn State York website.