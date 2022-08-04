Penn State easing some COVID-19 regulations

Indoor mask-wearing will no longer be required but only recommended in counties with a high CDC COVID level.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State University is easing some of its COVID-19 rules heading into the fall semester.

Indoor mask-wearing will no longer be required but only recommended in counties with a high CDC COVID level.

The university will continue to recommend, but not require, COVID vaccines.

And the University Park campus will have fewer isolation and quarantine spaces for students.

Information on the university's response to COVID-19 is posted here.