Week-long fundraising campaign for families struggling with medical bills begins at Penn State Children's Hospital

Officials celebrated the start of the event by hosting arts and crafts for children at the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Penn State Health Children's Hospital kicked off its Children's Week on Monday.

The event is a week-long fundraising campaign to help raise money for children in need.

Officials celebrated the start of the event by hosting arts and crafts for children at the hospital. Employees with the hospital say the event is a good way to help kids who have been receiving treatment.

"Today was really about having them do something fun, something that gets their mind off of maybe the treatment or diagnosis that they're going through," said Katie Anderson, the director of the Children's Miracle Network.

"It just makes me grateful that this is available to our families here in the Children's Hospital and that's something that we can provide for them on some of the worst days that they've ever had," said employee Laura Bixler.