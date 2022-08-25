Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to host free vaccine clinics throughout the next several months

Vaccines against chicken pox, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, Hib, Hepatitis A + B, HPV, influenza, measles, mumps, rubella, and more will be available.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health announced on Thursday that its Child Protect Program will offer free vaccine clinics on select dates and locations throughout the fall.

The clinics will serve children who do not have health insurance or who have Medicaid (Medical Assistance), specifically. They also must be 18-years-old or younger.

Lancaster General Health offers immunizations against childhood diseases to children in Lancaster County through the program, Vaccines For Children, at no cost, the press release states.

Vaccines against chicken pox, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, Hib, Hepatitis A + B, HPV, influenza, measles, mumps, rubella, meningitis, pneumococcal disease, polio, and rotavirus will be available at these clinics, also according to the release.

Uninsured adults will also be able to receive the tetanus and MMR vaccines.

Physicals and pediatric well visits will not be offered at these clinics, the release also states.

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are accepted.

The clinic dates and locations are listed below:

Aug. 30, Smith Wade-El Elementary, 910 Hamilton Park Drive, Lancaster, 4 to 7 p.m.

910 Hamilton Park Drive, Lancaster, 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Jackson Middle School, 431 South Ann Street, Lancaster, 4 to 7 p.m.

431 South Ann Street, Lancaster, 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20, Smith Wade-El Elementary, 910 Hamilton Park Drive, Lancaster, 4 to 7 p.m.

910 Hamilton Park Drive, Lancaster, 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4, Garden Spot Fire & Rescue, 339 East Main Street, New Holland, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

339 East Main Street, New Holland, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 11, Witmer Fire Company, 455 Mount Sidney Road, Lancaster, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

455 Mount Sidney Road, Lancaster, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 18, Bart Township Fire Company, 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

11 Furnace Road, Quarryville, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 15, Smith Wade-El Elementary, 910 Hamilton Park Drive, Lancaster, 4 to 7 p.m.

910 Hamilton Park Drive, Lancaster, 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 22, Smith Wade-El Elementary, 910 Hamilton Park Drive, Lancaster, 4 to 7 p.m.

910 Hamilton Park Drive, Lancaster, 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Garden Spot Fire & Rescue, 339 East Main Street, New Holland, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

339 East Main Street, New Holland, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 13, Witmer Fire Company, 455 Mount Sidney Road, Lancaster, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

455 Mount Sidney Road, Lancaster, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 20, Bart Township Fire Company, 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The pediatric COVID-19 vaccine will also be available at the Aug. 30, Sept. 13, Sept. 20, Nov. 15, and Nov. 22 clinics.