Former Pa. Secretary of Education volunteers to become apart of Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan

Pedro Rivera, the president of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology and former Pa. Secretary of Education, has been named a member of Biden's transition team.

The President of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology and former Pa. Secretary of Education, Pedro Rivera, is taking his talents to the national level.

Rivera, a Lancaster County resident, has been named to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' leadership transition team in the area of education.

He will be 1 of 20 volunteers on the Department of Education's "agency review team."

According to Biden's website, the agency review teams, which Rivera is apart of, are "responsible for understanding the operations of each agency, ensuring a smooth transfer of power, and preparing for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and their cabinet to hit the ground running on Day One.”

In August, Rivera left his post as the Pa. Secretary of Education to join Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.