x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Woman taken to hospital after witnesses say she was pinned between two vehicles in Spring Grove

According to witnesses at the scene, a garbage truck was backing up when it pinned a woman against a pickup truck, causing serious injury.
Credit: FOX43

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — A woman was taken to the hospital with a serious injury after being struck by a vehicle on Friday morning.

Police say on July 9 around 8:25 a.m. they responded to the first block of W. Constitution Ave. in Spring Grove for a pedestrian struck.

According to witnesses at the scene, a garbage truck was backing up when it pinned a woman against a pickup truck, causing serious injury.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say that the incident is still under investigation.

Download the FOX43 app here.