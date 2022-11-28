Pedestrian struck, killed in Lancaster County

West Earl Township police responded to the scene of the crash around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on Saturday.

The crash occurred in the 500 block of South Seventh Street in West Earl Township on Nov. 26.

Police responded to the scene around 5:16 p.m. to find one vehicle and one pedestrian involved.

A 2004 Chevy Suburban was traveling southbound on Route 272 and struck a pedestrian in the southbound lane.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene. The 57-year-old man who was driving did not sustain any injuries from the crash.

The identity of the deceased will be released at a later date, pending family notification.