Pedestrian struck, killed in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on Saturday.
The crash occurred in the 500 block of South Seventh Street in West Earl Township on Nov. 26.
Police responded to the scene around 5:16 p.m. to find one vehicle and one pedestrian involved.
A 2004 Chevy Suburban was traveling southbound on Route 272 and struck a pedestrian in the southbound lane.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene. The 57-year-old man who was driving did not sustain any injuries from the crash.
The identity of the deceased will be released at a later date, pending family notification.
The crash is still under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Officer Justin Cruce at 717-859-1411 or by email at jcruce@westearlpd.org.