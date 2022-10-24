Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Carlisle; police are investigating

The crash occurred Sunday at 8:35 p.m. at the intersection of N. Bedford and E. Penn streets in the borough, police say.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian Sunday night in the borough.

The incident occurred at 8:35 p.m. at the intersection of N. Bedford and E. Penn streets, according to police.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a newer-model SUV, possibly a Kia Sorrento, driven by a white male with brown hair.

After striking the pedestrian, the vehicle fled the scene by traveling east on E. Penn St. before driving the wrong way on N. East St., police say.

Police did not provide an update on the condition of the pedestrian.

Investigators are asking residents in the area with private surveillance cameras to check any footage from the date and time in question and contact police if any video of the incident is found.