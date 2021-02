Airport Road was closed for some time, but has now re-opened, according to PennDOT.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Southampton Township Friday night, according to emergency dispatch.

The incident happened at 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Airport Road and Whitmer Road.

Airport Road was closed for some time, but has now re-opened, according to PennDOT.