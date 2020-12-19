Pedestrian dies after hit and run in Manchester Township

At around 2:10 a.m., a vehicle struck the pedestrian while he crossed 30 east-bound, the release said.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A male pedestrian died early Saturday morning after a hit and run in the area of National Tire and Battery in Manchester Township, the York County Coroner's Office said.

At around 2:10 a.m., a vehicle struck the pedestrian while he crossed 30 east-bound and fled the scene, the release said.

His cause and manner of death are still being investigated.

An autopsy will be scheduled.