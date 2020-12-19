Pedestrian dies after hit and run in Manchester Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A male pedestrian died early Saturday morning after a hit and run in the area of National Tire and Battery in Manchester Township, the York County Coroner's Office said.
At around 2:10 a.m., a vehicle struck the pedestrian while he crossed 30 east-bound and fled the scene, the release said.
His cause and manner of death are still being investigated.
An autopsy will be scheduled.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department.