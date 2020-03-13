Peach Bottom facing charges after accidentally firing gun in church

An investigation revealed that Mayes had exchanged handguns with another security team member for the purpose of "comparing their trigger pulls."

A Peach Bottom man is facing charges after unintentionally discharging a handgun inside a church while volunteering as a security guard.

William Mayes, 55, is charged with simple assault and reckless endangerment for his role in the incident.

On February 9, Mayes was volunteering at Worship Center in the 2300 block of New Holland Pike in Upper Leacock Township when he discharged his Glock 40-caliber pistol inside a small office area inside the church, with four other people present.

Police say that in doing so, Mayes unintentionally fired a bullet.

Two men were struck by bullet fragment shrapnel when the fired round ricocheted off the floor.

One man received stitches in his cheek and another was struck in the hand, but did not require medical treatment.

The round and fragments did not travel outside the small office room.