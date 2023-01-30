Rally held in memory of Tyre Nichols in Monroe County

Dozens gathered at the Monroe County Courthouse and across the nation Monday night in memory of Tyre Nichols.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of people gathered outside the Monroe County Courthouse in downtown Stroudsburg to offer support for those grieving after the death of Tyre Nichols, a man who was brutally beaten and later died at the hands of several police officers and three other first responders in Memphis, Tennessee.

"Tonight we cry right, tonight we mourn the loss of a life that should still be living, should still be, you know, raising his four-year-old son, should still be riding a skateboard, should still be taking pictures of nature," said Christa Caceres, President of Monroe County NAACP.

Christa Caceres, President of Monroe County NAACP, wanted to offer a platform for residents to have their concerns heard and for others to listen.

"We're going together with our religious affairs committee to give us some comfort spiritually, pray with us, and to help us understand how this could have happened again," said Caceres.

Several state officials, mothers, and children spoke out about recent events that have forever affected their lives.

They say coming together is the first step toward making something happen.

"I do think it helps the community realize, you know, if something happens in Memphis, that the people in Stroudsburg know that it's happening and we support and that we support the efforts to make a change," said Tameko Patterson, East Stroudsburg.

"We have to come together and even really support the police. We all know that we need police, but we need police that want to help us and protect us and serve us and not kill us," said Shaneka Storey, East Stroudsburg.

Chief of Stroud Area Regional Police Jennifer Lyon addressed the crowd, saying together, they can all encourage change.

"I know we all need to work hand in hand; collectively, we'll get something done, it's not just going to be the police, it's not just going to be the legislators, it's not going to just be a community group; it's people working together for the greater good," said Jennifer Lyons, Stroud Area Regional Police Chief.

Members Newswatch 16 spoke with say they hope gatherings like this continue around our area and that it reaches the ears of officials in Harrisburg where more powerful voices can help all sides work together.