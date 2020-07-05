Patient First opens new COVID-19 testing location in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Patient First on Jonestown Road in Dauphin County is now offering drive-ip COVID-19 testing. You do have to have an appointment to get tested.
To get tested you need to have at least one of the following symptoms:
- Coughing
- Shortness of Breath
- Difficulty Breathing
Or have at least two of the following:
- Fever or Fever and Chills
- Chills (without Fever)
- Sore Throat
- Fatigue
- Body Aches or Muscle Pain
- Headache
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Nausea with Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Loss of Appetite
- Loss of Smell
- Loss of Taste
All samples will be collected outside and patients will remain in their cars throughout the entire process.
"There are two factors at play here: Our centers receive a number of calls of people not feeling well and they want to know if they have COVID-19," said Ian Slinkman, Patient First Marketing and Public Relations Vice President. "And the health authorities and government are encouraging people to get tested. So, we're happy to provide this service."
The testing center has the ability to test about 50 patients per day. Testing is scheduled from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm seven days a week.