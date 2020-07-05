Patient First opens new COVID-19 testing location in Dauphin County

The testing center will be able to test about 50 patients per day.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Patient First on Jonestown Road in Dauphin County is now offering drive-ip COVID-19 testing. You do have to have an appointment to get tested.

To get tested you need to have at least one of the following symptoms:

Coughing

Shortness of Breath

Difficulty Breathing

Or have at least two of the following:

Fever or Fever and Chills

Chills (without Fever)

Sore Throat

Fatigue

Body Aches or Muscle Pain

Headache

Nausea

Vomiting

Nausea with Vomiting

Diarrhea

Loss of Appetite

Loss of Smell

Loss of Taste

All samples will be collected outside and patients will remain in their cars throughout the entire process.

"There are two factors at play here: Our centers receive a number of calls of people not feeling well and they want to know if they have COVID-19," said Ian Slinkman, Patient First Marketing and Public Relations Vice President. "And the health authorities and government are encouraging people to get tested. So, we're happy to provide this service."