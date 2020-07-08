Police: Patient threatens, spits on security guard at Holy Spirit Hospital

Zachary Smith, 45, is facing multiple charges following the incident in July

An Enola man is facing charges after police say he became combative with hospital security in July.

East Pennsboro Township Police say officers repsonded to Holy Spirit Hospital around 2 p.m. on July 13 for a call about a combative patient who refused to leave.

Police say before officers arrived, Zachary Smith, 45, of Enola, spit on a security guard, then began yelling "kill me", "I'm going to kill you", "Freddie Gray", and "I'm going to sue you".

Smith was also violently kicking towards security guards, thrashing arou nadn trying to bite peopel through a spit hood.