Pastor in Luzerne County accused of child sex assault

Randy Boston allegedly sexually assaulted a first-grade student in 2008 while he was a teacher at a Christian school in Chester County.

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — A pastor from Luzerne County is locked up, accused of sexually assaulting a minor after a man came forward 13 years later and said he was assaulted when he was in first grade.

According to police near West Chester, Randy Boston, 63, of Shickshinny, sexually assaulted a first-grade student in 2008 while he was a teacher at a Christian school in Chester County.

Boston is currently the pastor of Bible Baptist Church in Shickshinny.

According to court papers, Boston was a fifth-grade teacher at the West Chester Christian School in Chester County, outside Philadelphia.

Since 2008, Boston has been a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Shickshinny and has served as the church's pastor since 2017, according to the church's website that has now been taken down.

"I feel bad for the church and the people that go to that church. To trust him all these years and go there, and I know especially in this town. I don't go to church, but I know a lot of people that do, and I feel bad for them," Ron Vogelbacher said.

Court papers say a 20-year-old man came forward and said while he was a first-grade student and Boston was a fifth-grade teacher, Boston caught him sticking his tongue out at another child in the gym before school. Boston then took the boy downstairs to discipline him. During that time, he allegedly performed sex acts on the child and had the child do the same to him.

"I don't care if the kids 3, 13, 14 probably ruin a kid's life for a while. But if the guy really needs help, he needs help. If he admits to something like this, he should get the help he needs, maybe," Vogelbacher said.

Court papers say police interviewed Boston this week before filing charges, and he admitted to being attracted to little boys and struggles with his desire toward them.

None of the charges Boston is facing are related to any actions taken at this church in Shickshinny.

He is facing sexual assault and corruption of minors charges.

Boston was released from custody in Chester County after posting $50,000 bail. He's due back in court later this month.