Park City Mall, York Galleria prepare for Black Friday shopping amidst COVID-19 pandemic

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Malls and retail stores are preparing for what is typically the busiest shopping day of the year, but because of the pandemic, things may look a little different this year.

"We've never had a shopping season quite like this before," said Kristina Circelli, a spokesperson for York Galleria.

She says, they expect the pandemic to have an impact on when people shop, as most stores offer Black Friday sales that last several days.

"We expect to see traffic more spread out throughout the entire day, instead of that big rush right in the beginning and also that moving into the weekend," said Circelli.

She says, beyond following the state's COVID-19 guidance, including decreased capacity to 50 percent, stores have also made changes.

"A lot of the stores, they have removed some fixtures," said Circelli. "So, it allows more space for customers to move around so your not all right on top of each other."

In Park City mall, they too will be following the state's COVID-19 guidance. Signage is up around the mall reminding people to wear a mask and socially distance. Rachel Gallagher, Senior General Manager at Park City Mall says, to avoid long longs customers can use Spot Holder, a line management program.

"it allows customers to have a virtual spot in the line rather than stand in line to get inside," said Gallagher.