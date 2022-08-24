Parents raise safety concerns about York streets for students walking to school

One parent says the intersections at Philadelphia, Market, and S. Harrison St. in York are too dangerous for kids to cross

YORK, Pa. — The new school year is underway in the York City School District, but concerns are being raised about student safety while walking to school.

A concerned parent posted to Facebook that the intersections at Philadelphia, Market, and South Harrison Street are too dangerous for kids to cross, as they walk to Davis Elementary and Goode Elementary.

And some nearby neighbors agree. Courtney Love says she crosses East Market Street and South Harrison Street every day. She says she worries whenever she sees kids cross the road, due to traffic coming to and from I-83.

“It’s hard for adults to cross it," said Love. “They try to do it by the bus stop, but there’s just a lot of traffic.”

PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler says parents should examine the safety of roads and sidewalks if their kids plan on walking to school.

Schreffler did not say if PennDOT has received complaints about streets in York, but says it’s important for parents to teach their kids traffic safety for the new school year.

“You walk against the flow of traffic, staying to the edge of the road as much as you can," said Schreffler. "You want to [be able to] see the cars coming at you and make sure the cars see you as well.”

Schreffler says school districts and municipalities are responsible for addressing any safety concerns with school routes.

“They need to contact the school district or municipality if there are genuine safety concerns," said Schreffler.