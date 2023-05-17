Parents of injured Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson speak out

Easton Oliverson fell from a bunk bed at the Little League complex near Williamsport. His parents say a lack of safety precautions is to blame.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A lack of safety precautions that's what the parents of a Little Leaguer from Utah say was the cause of their son's serious injuries.

Nine months ago, Easton Oliverson fell from a bunk bed at the Little League complex near Williamsport.

Since then, he's undergone three brain surgeries and has spent many months recovering.

His parents say Easton wasn't the first one to be injured after falling from a bed in the dorms.

"There was another little boy in 2019 who had suffered a TBI. And because of a bunk bed and not taking the safety precautions, it should have taken my son," said Jace Oliverson, Easton's father.

The parents have filed a lawsuit against the league.

Easton continues to recover in Utah.