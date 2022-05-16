Parents in central Pa. struggle to find baby formula amid shortages

Since the recall of Abbott's baby formula in February, stores are struggling to keep their shelves full.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Arieanna Greer is a mother in York County, and she's one of the few that hasn't been impacted by widespread baby formula shortages.

"I did have a problem...once...and I believe it was right after the recall," said Greer. "Lately I've been finding this formula pretty good."

However, that hasn't been the case for other mothers in central Pennsylvania.

Some parents are even taking to Facebook to find a way to feed their babies.

"I've actually been seeing on social media a lot of parents that are going through the struggle of finding formula," Greer said.

These shortages are even impacting local community resources.

"It's actually getting worse and not better at this point," said Julie Rhoads, the vice president of Health & Nutrition for Community Action Partnership. "We're not able to find the alternatives that we were able to find earlier on in the recall."

The Community Action Partnership is Lancaster County's largest anti-poverty organization. Since the recall, it has been hands on in helping families find alternatives for baby formula. As of late, Rhoads says it's been a struggle.

Whether this shortage is a distribution or a supply issue, Rhoads thinks it's an overall issue of not investing into the system.