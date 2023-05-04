Pappus House is York County's home for end-of-life care | Give Local York

Pappus House provides end-of-life care to people during their last months on Earth. The York County nonprofit will benefit from Give Local York.

SPRY, Pa. — Give Local York, a day of philanthropy designed to support the nonprofits helping people right in your own community, will take place from May 4 to 5.

As the event draws nearer, FOX43 is highlighting some of the nonprofits that will benefit from the donations.

Pappus House is one of those organizations.

The York County nonprofit provides end-of-life care to people during their last months on Earth.

The Pappus House gives individuals the ability to live their last hours in the comfort of a home setting, not a hospital, while still receiving 24/7 care.

"I think we've all had some type of experience with end-of-life, and my heart is in making this as painless and dignified as possible for not only the individuals who are going through it but also their family members," Amy Jansky, executive director of Pappus House, said.

The organization is always looking for volunteers to help with light housekeeping, meal prepping, providing companionship to the residents and otherwise assisting with day-to-day life at the house.

"It warms my heart, it really does, to see everybody embracing the community and everyone's needs," Jansky said.

To be admitted to the home, a person can self-refer or referrals can come from outside sources such as a family member, friend, doctor and others.

Because the three bedrooms in the nonprofit's current Spry location are often at capacity, they are working on a campaign to finish renovations on a new eight-bedroom house out in Thomasville, surrounded by countryside.

Funds raised from Give Local York will help support the nonprofit's other missions.

"The money from Give Local York helps us provide our much-needed daily operations, as well as provides the funding so that we can welcome any individual to Pappus House regardless of their financial ability to pay our daily rate... We don't turn people away based on finances," Jansky said.