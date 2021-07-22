'Pandemic of the unvaccinated': Warning goes out as COVID-19 cases rise in other states

"We can prevent this from happening in PA if we do the right thing," said one doctor, as other states see spike in COVID-19 cases due to contagious variants.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Doctors are urging unvaccinated people to get a vaccine as highly contagious variants, such as the Delta variant, are sending COVID-19 case numbers soaring across multiple states in the nation.

"It's definitely looking like this is becoming the pandemic of the unvaccinated as we look at this," said Dr. Mark Goedecker of WellSpan Health, "Most, if not all, of the admissions that we are seeing at our hospital, WellSpan's hospitals, are unvaccinated."

Dr. Goedecker acknowledged some states have also seen what is referred to as "breakthrough" cases -- cases in which a vaccinated person test positive for COVID-19.

However, he stressed the vaccines are highly effective and the best weapon against the dangerous variants.

"Those people that receive the shot are very well protected," he said. "You might get COVID. There is that chance. But, you are not going to get hospitalized with it. You're not going to end up on a ventilator and you're not going to die from this. And, those are thing that we really want to prevent."

"The pandemic of the unvaccinated" Variants are causing COVID-19 cases to climb in states across the nation as doctors warn unvaccinated people to get the shot. So, how could it impact vaccinated people? @FOX43 I talk to one Wellspan Health expert to separate fact from fiction pic.twitter.com/D0G0wLAdjg — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) July 22, 2021

Currently there are 4 variants that the Centers for Disease Control lists as "notable." Those variants are: alpha, beta, gamma, and the most concerning currently, delta.

Pennsylvania at this time is not listed among the state with the most COVID-19 cases.

