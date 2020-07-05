Pandemic Unemployment Assistance applicants can now file claims

The Department of L&I announced it's PUA website is completely functional and can begin accepting claims

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Eligible self-employed, independent contractors, and gig workers can now file for backdated Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits. The new PUA system is now fully operational after it was initially launched in its first phase on April 18th. The Department of L&I rolled out the system in two phases to collect applications ahead of time so payments could be made quickly after the website was completed.

Approved claimants should get lump sum payments within 1 week of filing. Weekly certifications must be filed every week to continue receiving payments. You will receive a one-week grace period if you miss filing your weekly certification. Claimants will receive a benefit between $195 (minimum weekly) to $572 (maximum weekly.)

PUA claims can be backdated to January 27, 2020 or to the first week you were unemployed due to COVID-19, whichever of the two dates is later.

You will NOT receive a confirmation email after submitting your initial PUA claim. Your determination information will be available in your dashboard on the PUA website .