Palmyra police ask public to be on the lookout for potential suspicious vehicle

PALMYRA, Pa. — The Palmyra Borough Police Department received is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspicious vehicle that has "Palmyra Police" decals on the side after they received a tip about a suspicious vehicle in the area on Friday.

It was reported that a dark colored Ford Crown Victoria was being driven around with tinted windows and emergency lighting.

The department said they do not own a vehicle matching this description. They have been checking the area but have not been able to locate the vehicle or verify the provided information.