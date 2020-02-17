Love your pet? Art studio in Lancaster County can help you paint your furry friend

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — What's better than a picture of your pet? Perhaps getting to paint your furry friend!
An Art Studio in Manheim Township can help you do just that.
Art Matters Studio hosted a painting session for pet owners to paint their beloved companion step-by-step.
The process is simple.
Kerry Coble, Director & Founder of Art Matters Studio, says you can email them a picture of your dog, cat, bunny, you name it!
The picture is then transformed into a sketch that you can hand-paint.
Coble says the end result is a memory that can be treasured forever.
"A lot of people want keepsakes," said Coble, "Some people come and even paint pets that have passed. Sometimes people will do it as a gift. So, it's a wonderful keepsake and memory to have a loved one."