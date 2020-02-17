Love your pet? Art studio in Lancaster County can help you paint your furry friend

Painting your pet is not as hard as it may sound. A local art studio can help you with the task.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — What's better than a picture of your pet? Perhaps getting to paint your furry friend!

An Art Studio in Manheim Township can help you do just that.

Art Matters Studio hosted a painting session for pet owners to paint their beloved companion step-by-step.

The process is simple.

Kerry Coble, Director & Founder of Art Matters Studio, says you can email them a picture of your dog, cat, bunny, you name it!

The picture is then transformed into a sketch that you can hand-paint.

Coble says the end result is a memory that can be treasured forever.