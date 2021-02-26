FOX43 wins three 2021 PAB Awards

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — FOX43 has won three 2021 Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Awards.
The station and its talent took home awards in the following categories:
Outstanding COVID-19 Feature Story/Report
Rachel Yonkunas and photojournalist Brent Singleton won this PAB award for her story on an unexpected side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic: the resurgence of drive-in movie theaters.
Outstanding Television Spot News
Chelsea Koerbler, Rachel Yonkunas, and Grace Griffaton combined with photojournalists Tristan White, Ryan Rimby and Singleton to win this award for their coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests in Harrisburg in the summer of 2020.
Outstanding Television Feature Story/Report/Series
Andrew Kalista and Singleton won this PAB award for a story on a Milton Hershey senior balancing work, basketball, and prep for college.
Congratulations to our winners, and continue to expect more from FOX43 News!