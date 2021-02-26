FOX43 wins three 2021 PAB Awards

Awards included Outstanding COVID-19 Feature Story/Report, Outstanding Television Spot News, and Outstanding Television Feature Story/Report/Series.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — FOX43 has won three 2021 Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Awards.

The station and its talent took home awards in the following categories:

Outstanding COVID-19 Feature Story/Report

Rachel Yonkunas and photojournalist Brent Singleton won this PAB award for her story on an unexpected side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic: the resurgence of drive-in movie theaters.

Outstanding Television Spot News

Chelsea Koerbler, Rachel Yonkunas, and Grace Griffaton combined with photojournalists Tristan White, Ryan Rimby and Singleton to win this award for their coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests in Harrisburg in the summer of 2020.

Outstanding Television Feature Story/Report/Series

Andrew Kalista and Singleton won this PAB award for a story on a Milton Hershey senior balancing work, basketball, and prep for college.