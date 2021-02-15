PA Turnpike to implement restrictions during tonight's expected wintry mix

As of 6 p.m., restrictions will be placed on vehicles with trailers, buses, tow trucks, and other transports due to the expected wintry conditions.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is advising motorists of complete, systemwide vehicle restrictions slated to go into effect tonight due to an expected winter storm.

As of 6 p.m., the PA Turnpike said, Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan will be in effect the entire length of Interstate 76 and all of its extensions.

In the west, those include Turnpike 43 (Mon-Fayette Expressway), Turnpike 66 (Greensburg Bypass), Turnpike 576 (Southern Beltway), Toll 376 (Beaver Valley Expressway).

In the east that includes Interstate 276, Interstate 95 and Interstate 476 (Northeastern Extension).

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on the Turnpike:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a Commercial Motor Vehicle

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s)

Motorcycles

As conditions warrant, further regional speed restrictions may be ordered as this latest storm progresses, the PA Turnpike said.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511pa.com and smartphone apps.