Pa. Turnpike: Temporarily not accepting cash from travelers

Cash customers should NOT stop at Pa. Turnpike tollbooths; they’ll be invoiced by mail starting at 8 p.m.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced Monday that drivers wanting to use cash will not be accepted at any interchange statewide beginning tonight at 8 p.m.

This is a temporary safety measure to keep travelers moving with no need to stop at tollbooths or interact with tolling personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Turnpike Commission spokeswoman Rosanne Placey.

Cash and credit cards will not be accepted anywhere on the PA Turnpike’s ticket system, Placey said. All tolls will be assessed electronically via E-ZPass or the PA Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE program as vehicles travel at posted speed limits through tolling points.

“This temporary measure is critical to enable us to support the Commonwealth in its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “I want to be clear that we will return to normal toll-collection operations as soon as it becomes practical.”

HOW IT WORKS:

Drivers who do not have an E-ZPass account should continue to use lanes marked “Tickets” on entry and “Cash” on exit, however they should keep moving through the lane at the posted speed without stopping, Placey said. Instead of paying their toll on the roadway, they will receive a PA Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE invoice through the mail.

With the PA Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE option, high-speed cameras capture license-plate images as vehicles pass by. The registered owner receives an invoice within 30 days for trips made through the tolling point. Invoices can be paid online, by phone or by mail.

PAYMENT:

Customers who receive a TOLL BY PLATE invoice will be charged the “cash” toll rate. However, when paying their invoice, they will have the option to open an E-ZPass account to receive the discounted rate at time of payment.

Customers have 20 days to pay invoices before a second invoice is issued. If the first invoice is not paid, the second invoice will include an additional fee of $5 or the equivalent of 1.5% of the total amount owed, whichever is higher.

All customers should be prepared for possible confusion around the toll plaza areas as drivers adjust to the temporary measure. Drivers should slow down when approaching a tolling point or interchange, pay attention and proceed with caution.

For more information on how all-electronic tolling works, visit nocashzone.com.

SERVICE PLAZAS:

Late last week, the PA Turnpike announced the added precaution of limiting services at the King of Prussia Service Plaza in Montgomery County and the Valley Forge and Peter J. Camiel service plazas in Chester County. All fast food dining and public restrooms are closed inside the service plazas. Portable toilets are available for the traveling public.