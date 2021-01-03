PA truck driver says they should be part of phase 1A of the Covid-19 vaccine distribution

"We are out there, day in and day out, risking our lives just to keep America running. and we can't get the vaccine."

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Juan Viera is a truck driver from York who is on the road every week.

He says the commonwealth should be adding truck drivers to phase 1a. he says they are more at risk of getting covid-19 than most people.

"We're in and out of the state--different warehouses, different restaurants, different truck stops," said Viera.

Viera says he immediately quarantines when he heads back home to avoid exposing his family during the weekends. and that leaves him with no time to spend with them.

"I got no life, I come home from work and I got to sit in the room," he said.

The Pennsylvania motor truck association is also calling for the commonwealth to prioritize truck drivers.

"All along they've made sure that we have essential goods like food, medication, PPE, and getting them to the consumers. they're keeping supply chains running. and right now they're delivering the vaccine, which is all the more ironic they're not a higher priority in the vaccine schedule," said the President of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association Rebecca Oyler.

The department of health provided a statement in response saying in part:

Here is their full statement:

"Truck drivers and all of the people in phase 1C play a vital role in our community and we do not want to diminish that in any way. However, our vaccine plans are designed to ensure that vaccinations happen in an ethical, equitable and efficient way.

With that being said, truck drivers can qualify in in Phase 1A, if they meet they meet that criteria.

As we expanded the 1A phase of the plan and have limited vaccine available as we receive allotments from the federal government, there is significant interest among all Pennsylvanians about when they will get vaccinated. The Pennsylvania Department of Health is working to ensure that everyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine can get it. We must have patience as the amount of vaccine available to Pennsylvanians is extremely limited."