Pa. Task Force 1 deploys to site of deadly Florida condominium collapse

The task force is helping with search and rescue efforts as 145 people still remain missing.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Seventy members of Pennsylvania-Task Force 1 (PA-TF1) were deployed yesterday to the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, according to a press release. They are helping with search and rescue efforts as 145 people still remain missing.

PA-TF1 is one of 28 teams that are a part of the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System. They can be deployed by FEMA to help in structural collapse rescue, or called in when a major disaster threatens a community. Their goal is to be mobilized at a given moment to incidents anywhere in the United States. PA-TF1 was called to the site of the Twin Towers following the terrorist attacks on 9/11; they have also helped with national disasters throughout the years.

“We can only imagine the pain of those who have lost loved ones or are still waiting to hear about their loved ones,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “The men and women of PA-TF1 know the dangerous work they will face when they arrive onsite, but the ability to bring closure to families and friends of the victims of this collapse is also a tremendous blessing.”