One member of Pa. Task Force 1 has been deployed to Kentucky following devastating floods

Governor Tom Wolf on Monday announced that one member of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PA-TF1) Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) has been deployed to Kentucky to assist several communities in the state that were devastated by historic floods in the past week.

Specifically, the deployed member will be assisting in response and recovery efforts, and will serve as a deputy planner with a federal Incident Support Team.

“It will take years for survivors to recover from the destruction of entire communities, and those who lost their lives will never be forgotten,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement Monday. “Pennsylvania stands ready to assist now in the immediate aftermath, and in the weeks and months to come by providing whatever support we can.”

The deployed member could remain deployed in Kentucky for up to two weeks, also according to a statement from Gov. Wolf.

PA-TF 1 is one of 28 teams that are part of the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System and is a federal resource that can quickly be mobilized to deploy to incidents anywhere in the country.