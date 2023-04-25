Pa. Supreme Court announces upcoming retirement of Court Administrator Geoff Moulton

Following his departure on September 30, Moulton will be replaced by Deputy Court Administrator Andrea Tuominen.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice of Pennsylvania Debra Todd on Tuesday announced the upcoming retirement of Court Administrator of Pennsylvania Geoff Moulton, who will step down on September 30, after seven years of service to the Pennsylvania judiciary.

The position of state court administrator is prescribed in the state constitution and heads the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts. Moulton will be succeeded by Andrea Tuominen, who currently serves as Deputy Court Administrator.

“On behalf of the Court, I express sincere thanks and appreciation to Geoff for his commitment and dedication to public service and the judiciary,” Todd said.

Following his service as Counsel to the Supreme Court, “Geoff became Court Administrator at the outset of the pandemic and ably led us through more than those years of challenges and uncertainty. Through his leadership, the court system remained open and accessible to the public," Todd continued. "We are grateful for his professionalism and integrity and extend our very best wishes to him and his family as he transitions to a well-deserved retirement.”

Todd said The Court looks forward to working with Tuominen, who has served in the court's administrative offices for three decades.

"There is no one more prepared to step into this important position than Andrea," Todd said. "The breadth and depth of experience and expertise she brings to this role will serve the staff, judges, and all court users well."

Tuominen joined the court system in 1992 and since that time has served as special assistant to the court administrator, assistant court administrator and most recently deputy court administrator.

An active member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, she has served as co-chair of the Commission on Women in the Profession as well as various executive council positions. She received the PBA’s Government Lawyer of the Year Award in 2019.