Pa. State Troopers play in charity hockey tournament

Law enforcement agencies from numerous states came together to raise money for the Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation.

Example video title will go here for this video

HERSHEY, Pa. — In the famous Hersheypark Arena, Pennsylvania State Troopers handed in their badges and laced up some ice skates for the 2023 PSP Invitational Hockey Benefit.

Law enforcement agencies from several states, including the FBI, came together to raise money for the Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping troopers struggling financially.

“Whether it’s a sick family member, a line of duty death, helping pay for funerals," said Mark Dean, an organizer for the hockey tournament. "People think these departments pay for all of these funerals, and they don't. They pay for some, but not all of the costs."

The tournament has raised over $40,000 in three years, including over $21,000 in last year's event. Mark Dean said he’s grateful to see the event raise more money with each round of play.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling knowing that you’ve been part of something bigger than yourself, that’s going to provide for somebody in need," said Dean.

By purchasing merchandise in the arena’s concourse, Dean says spectators are helping law enforcement officials in their toughest moments.

“There should be no brother or sister out there that should be going through a hardship like that and thinking they’re in dire straits, and no one is there to help," said Dean.