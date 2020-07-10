PA State Police report record-breaking firearm background checks; why are more people buying guns?

FOX43 went to Morr Indoor Range and Training Center in Lancaster County to see why workers think more people are interested in owning a firearm this year.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police or PSP announced that the third quarter of 2020 was the busiest in the history of the Pennsylvania Instant Check System or PICS.

Specifically, from July 1 through September 30, PICS completed a record 406,151 background checks. The highest total previously was 369,807, set in the first quarter of 2013.

Partner Tracy Fornwalt says the business is seeing more foot traffic than ever before.

"Our demand has increased in particular for self defense, and the bulk of that is from hand guns, but it certainly included rifles and shot guns, as well," explained Fornwalt.

A 74-year-old woman who wished to remain anonymous shot a gun for the first time with her husband.

"I was a nervous wreck. I was almost sick to my stomach," laughed the woman.

Afterwards, with the help of an instructor, the woman said she felt more confident. When her husband expressed interest in purchasing a gun, the woman said the couple needed training.

"Times are changing, and it's not good," said the woman.

"It's the confluence of things going on: The global pandemic, the election, protesting, and all of those things have taken them to a point where they're interested in self-defense," explained Fornwalt when asked why some customers say they're buying firearms.

Fornwalt says some of the most popular ammunition, 9 millimeter for example, has been extremely hard to come by this year. Some shelves are empty. There is ammunition set aside for people who buy a firearm and for people who are taking a class on how to shoot.

"COVID has driven our business in a positive way; in many cases that hasn't made it easy," explained Fornwalt. "We're not able to get supply like we used to. Everything has been effected up the supply chain. Some of the components for both ammunition and firearms have been difficult for manufacturers to get so that has caused increased in prices all the way all along the supply chain."

It's not only product flying off the shelves. Training is also high in demand.

"Our demand for training has increased exponentially, both in the classroom and hands-on in the range," she added.

Boasting the motto 'safe, responsible, educated ownership' Fornwalt says that's a good thing.

"Getting those habits early on to incorporate safety right from the beginning is so important," she said.

According to PSP's website, the PICS was implemented on July 1, 1998.

The system provides instant access to background records on an individual to determine if the person is eligible to acquire a firearm or a license to carry a firearm.

PICS is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania to determine if a person legally can acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.

“We began to see an increase of PICS activity in the first quarter as Pennsylvania and the rest of the country began learning about the COVID-19 pandemic, and that trend has continued,” said Captain Mark Shaver, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Records and Identification.

For background, when a person provides false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency, according to PSP.

In Pennsylvania, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully presents false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer.

During the PICS process, individuals may also be identified as having an active warrant for their arrest.

According to PSP, law enforcement took 93 people into custody for a warrant at the point of purchase in the third quarter. From January 1 through September 30, 2020, 238 individuals have been arrested for warrants after attempting to purchase firearms.