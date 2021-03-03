PA Senate Committees to hold state of education hearing

The hearing will focus on the issues education has faced throughout the pandemic.

A hearing will be held Wednesday morning at the PA State Capitol to discuss the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on education. There will be a number of testifiers from the Department of Education and teachers, to parents and students, about what the last year has been like during the pandemic.

Education experts say, the issues education systems have faced during the pandemic include:

Online learning only being as effective as a student's access to the internet.

Reduced learning time has likely impacted a student's learning and development.

For students, being socially distant from teachers and friends could make it harder to learn.

Having an inconsistent learning environment could also impact the student's ability to learn, and the teacher's ability to effectively teach.

This year, because many schools remain in a virtual or hybrid learning model, statewide tests like the Keystone Exam, and the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment are normally given in person before the end of every school year. This has been an issue during the pandemic. The Department of Education has granted all Pennsylvania Public Schools, the option to delay standardized testing to the Fall.

