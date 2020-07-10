PA Secretary of State talks poll watchers and concerns of voter intimidation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Department of State Secretary Kathy Boockvar is reminding people, they must be authorized to be poll watchers on Election Day, and voter intimidation from poll workers, watchers or voters will not be tolerated.
"We are working closely with law enforcement," said Sec. Boockvar.
With a tense election also come fears some people could try to come to the polls disguised as poll watchers to intimidate voters. Sec. Boockvar says, he department is preparing for any issues of voter intimidation on, before, or after Election Day.
"To make sure we not only do everything we can to prevent intimidation but also diffuse what we know is a very high tension circumstance right now," said Sec. Boockvar.
Voter intimidation and threatening conduct are illegal under both federal and state law. Guidance released by the Dept. of State for polls watchers and authorized personnel, there to observe the voting process says, poll watchers can not:
- Photograph or videotape voters
- Disseminate false or misleading election information
- Block the entrance to a polling location
- Confront, hover, directly speak to, or question voters
- Ask voters for documentation
"Poll watchers and nobody else may engage, attempt to influence or intimidate voters or otherwise interfere with or infringe on the ordinary process of voting," said Sec. Boockvar.
In Pennsylvania, poll watchers must be registered voters in the county and appointed by a candidate. Poll watchers are not credentialed until a few days before the election.