PA Secretary of State talks poll watchers and concerns of voter intimidation

The Department of State is in discussions with law enforcement personnel to prevent voter intimidation this election

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Department of State Secretary Kathy Boockvar is reminding people, they must be authorized to be poll watchers on Election Day, and voter intimidation from poll workers, watchers or voters will not be tolerated.

"We are working closely with law enforcement," said Sec. Boockvar.

With a tense election also come fears some people could try to come to the polls disguised as poll watchers to intimidate voters. Sec. Boockvar says, he department is preparing for any issues of voter intimidation on, before, or after Election Day.

"To make sure we not only do everything we can to prevent intimidation but also diffuse what we know is a very high tension circumstance right now," said Sec. Boockvar.

Voter intimidation and threatening conduct are illegal under both federal and state law. Guidance released by the Dept. of State for polls watchers and authorized personnel, there to observe the voting process says, poll watchers can not:

Photograph or videotape voters

Disseminate false or misleading election information

Block the entrance to a polling location

Confront, hover, directly speak to, or question voters

Ask voters for documentation

"Poll watchers and nobody else may engage, attempt to influence or intimidate voters or otherwise interfere with or infringe on the ordinary process of voting," said Sec. Boockvar.

As of today, 2,489,974 people have requested mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania. Here is how it breaks down by party: pic.twitter.com/G3faLX5K6k — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) October 7, 2020