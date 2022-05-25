Pa. officials react to Texas elementary school shooting that left 21 people dead, including 19 children

This is the third mass shooting in the U.S. in less than two weeks.

YORK, Pa. — The shooting in Uvalde, Texas is being called the deadliest in state history.

Officials are condemning the shooting, saying that something needs to be done to protect kids in school.

Police say the 18-year-old gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos, stormed into Robb Elementary School yesterday, killing at least 19 children and two teachers. The youngest victims are said to be second, third, and fourth graders.

Before the shooting, reports say Ramos shot his grandmother, who is expected to survive, and crashed his truck. Ramos was shot and killed at the scene by police.

There are still so many unanswered questions surrounding this shooting, including a possible motive. In a heartfelt speech last night, President Joe Biden shared his condolences, saying his heart goes out to the victims' families and the Uvalde community.

"May God bless the loss of innocent life on this sad day and may the Lord be near the brokenhearted and save those crushed in spirit because they're going to need a lot of help," President Biden said.

President Biden also called on Americans to take action against growing gun violence across the country and to stand up to gun lobbies. Several officials here in Pennsylvania are also reacting to the tragic event.

Governor Tom Wolf tweeted that he's ordered Pennsylvania flags on Commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds to fly at half-staff out of respect for the victims. He said, "Frances and I are praying for the families and the community."

Republican candidate in Pennsylvania's U.S. senate race, Dr. Mehmet Oz, also condemned the school shooting.

"I'm sickened by this horrific act of evil in Uvalde, Texas...it is unimaginable pain that the parents and community are being faced with today," Oz said. "We need to ensure our kids are protected from these senseless acts of violence and feel safe in our schools."

Pennsylvania Attorney General and Democratic nominee for governor, Josh Shapiro, also sharing his thoughts tweeting: "Heartbroken and outraged to hear of more children who lost their lives...my prayers are with their families."