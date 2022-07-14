PA National Guard says issue regarding late pay for members of 56th Stryker Brigade combat team has been resolved

"These soldiers have been working hard for months preparing for this exercise and have put in great work over the past month," Rhen said in a statement. "Leadership, from the 56th SBCT all the way up to Pennsylvania National Guard senior leadership, has been looking into this pay issue since they found out about it. We will ensure that every soldier gets every penny he or she earned."



The Pennsylvania Army National Guard, through its Soldier Services Division, is able to assist Soldiers who experience a financial hardship due to this issue. If a Soldier demonstrates a legitimate financial emergency , SSD has a network of community partner resources they can tap into.