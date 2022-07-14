PA National Guard says issue regarding late pay for members of 56th Stryker Brigade combat team has been resolved

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania National Guard said Thursday it has resolved a pay issue that affected members of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team.
According to National Guard Deputy State Public Affairs Officer Brad Rhen, a "system interface issue" caused some members of the team to not receive their pay on time.
The 56th Stryker Brigade Combat team is currently completing a 30-day training exercise at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.
Rhen said there about 2,500 Guard members participating in the exercise, and the pay issue affected approximately 250.
Due to interface failures, Rhen said, many orders needed to be republished and the soldiers manually paid.
Most of the affected soldiers have already received the pay they're due, he added.
"These soldiers have been working hard for months preparing for this exercise and have put in great work over the past month," Rhen said in a statement. "Leadership, from the 56th SBCT all the way up to Pennsylvania National Guard senior leadership, has been looking into this pay issue since they found out about it. We will ensure that every soldier gets every penny he or she earned."
The Pennsylvania Army National Guard, through its Soldier Services Division, is able to assist Soldiers who experience a financial hardship due to this issue. If a Soldier demonstrates a legitimate financial emergency , SSD has a network of community partner resources they can tap into.
More information and contact numbers can be found at this link https://www.pa.ng.mil/Offices-Programs/Soldier-Services-Division/.